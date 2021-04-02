After closing its 100-day foldable trials in the United States, Samsung is bringing a similar offer to users across the pond. Through June, UK residents can buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Fold 2 and try it out for up to 60 days before the return window closes.

Starting today, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are both available to interested buyers in the UK with an extended return window. This extended window gives users 60 days to try out the device, 4x the normal window.

Samsung ran a similar promotion to this in the United States starting in late February, with customers able to buy a device and spend up to 100 days with it before the return window closed. That promotion, though, ended yesterday. Unlike the US version, though, Samsung is offering this 60-day return window in the UK for Galaxy Z devices sold both at Samsung.com and select retailers in the country as well. The promotion is open today and runs through June 22, 2021.

Customers that purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will have 60 days to fall for the iconic foldable device, or trade it in for the full purchase price if they are not fully satisfied. The offer will run for UK shoppers until June 22, 2021, on Samsung.com and participating retailers.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available for £1,599 in the UK and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G sells for £1,299.

