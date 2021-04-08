This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss hands-on with the new Nest Hub 2nd Gen, the announcement of the Pixel Buds A, and Google partnering with Samsung for their own chip.
Sponsored by NVIDIA GeForce NOW: Real-time gameplay straight from the cloud to any device you own. Check back every GFN Thursday for the latest games, added every week. Try it now
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts
Links
- Review: Nest Hub (2nd gen) sleep tracking ushers in a radically more pervasive Google Assistant
- Sources: Google’s next wireless earbuds are the ‘Pixel Buds A’
- Google inadvertently leaks green ‘Pixel Buds A’ in email push
- Exclusive: Pixel 6 will be powered by new Google-made ‘Whitechapel’ chip
- Weighing the potential pros and cons of Pixel 6 ditching Qualcomm for ‘Whitechapel’
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.