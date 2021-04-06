Google inadvertently leaks green ‘Pixel Buds A’ in email push

In an email sent out to those on the Google Nest mailing list this morning, Google has included a small image of the yet-to-be-announced “Pixel Buds A” in a dark green color variant that we exclusively revealed last week.

The email, which highlights new features coming to Google devices, contains links to the Google Store at the bottom with the Pixel Buds A listed over “Accessories.”

This small image gives us our first full glance at the new headphones, which is more thoroughly colored across the earbuds, wing tips, and charging case. 9to5Google is also aware of a white variant that’s similarly hued. It moves the external charging indicator to the top as well, rather than just above the charging port on the 2nd-gen Pixel Buds. The green Pixel Buds A color exhibited is much darker than the currently offered Quite Mint, more closely matching a forest green than a playful greenish-blue.

This early reveal in marketing material comes after FCC listings of a new Pixel Buds-like device as well as information from our sources about the product’s name.

With the subject line “your Nest device just got an upgrade,” the message aims to make users aware of new features coming to the Nest Hub, including photo sharing by voice and easier smart device control, as well as the Apple TV app for Chromecast with Google TV. Those capabilities were just announced last week.

It likely indicates that an announcement from Google about the Pixel Buds A is coming sooner than later.

