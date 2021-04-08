Google today announced a ranking system update that changes what Search considers a good product review, and in turn what sites end users will see when looking up products.

The company says people “appreciate product reviews that share in-depth research, rather than thin content that simply summarizes a bunch of products.” This “product reviews update” is meant to reward publishers that follow those principles.

The overall focus is on providing users with content that provides insightful analysis and original research, and is written by experts or enthusiasts who know the topic well.

Google today provided a list of “useful questions to consider in terms of product reviews,” while linking to other existing resources.

Express expert knowledge about products where appropriate?

Show what the product is like physically, or how it is used, with unique content beyond what’s provided by the manufacturer?

Provide quantitative measurements about how a product measures up in various categories of performance?

Explain what sets a product apart from its competitors?

Cover comparable products to consider, or explain which products might be best for certain uses or circumstances?

Discuss the benefits and drawbacks of a particular product, based on research into it?

Describe how a product has evolved from previous models or releases to provide improvements, address issues, or otherwise help users in making a purchase decision?

Identify key decision-making factors for the product’s category and how the product performs in those areas? For example, a car review might determine that fuel economy, safety, and handling are key decision-making factors and rate performance in those areas.

Describe key choices in how a product has been designed and their effect on the users beyond what the manufacturer says?

Google is rolling out this product reviews update today for English language content.

