Google has increasingly made Search a resource for students and others wanting to learn about various topics. The latest additions see Google Search surface practice problems, while expanding other capabilities.

You’re now able to find interactive practice problems in Google Search to test your knowledge of high school math, chemistry, and physics. For example, “chemical bond practice problems” will bring up a Knowledge Panel that features new dedicated sections, like examples, videos, and worksheets, for over 2,000 STEM concepts.

Tabs allow you to see practice problems from different providers, including BBC Bitesize, Byjus, Careers360, Chegg, CK12, Education Quizzes, GradeUp, Great Minds, Kahoot!, OpenStax, Toppr, and Vedantu. These educational quizzes can be filled in directly on Google Search (mobile or desktop) with the results displayed immediately, while users are able to find more at the source linked underneath.

Google is also expanding the math solver to support even more types of equations through partnerships with Symbolab, Mathway (a Chegg Service), and Tiger Algebra. This complements the capability recently introduced to Google Lens, while AR models — over 200 chemistry, biology, physics, and anatomy objects — remain a staple.

In the coming weeks, Search is also improving results for complex STEM questions by providing “detailed explanations for specific questions and similar ones as well as targeted resources on these types of complex subjects.”

These products support screen readers and improved keyboard usage for those with motor disabilities. Practice problems and these other Google Search features are live in English with plans to expand them internationally.

