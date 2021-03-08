The big revamp of Google News in 2018 introduced a “Full Coverage” feature that brings together context and other perspectives for major stories in one feed, and it’s now coming to Search.

In the Google News apps (and Discover feed) today, tapping “Full Coverage” shows you related “top news, local headlines, in-depth pieces, explainers, interviews and more.” That additional context is now coming to Google Search, with Full Coverage meant to help people more easily understand complex stories.

When you’re searching for information on a timely topic, you see a carousel of articles at the top of your Search results highlighting relevant news. Now for big, developing news stories, you can tap into a Full Coverage page after scrolling to the end of the top stories carousel or by selecting “More news on…” right below the carousel.

Google also cites “new technology” to help “detect long-running news stories that span many days, like the Super Bowl, to many weeks or months like the COVID-19 pandemic.”

We then organize the Full Coverage page to help people easily find top news along with additional content like explainers and local coverage that are helpful to understanding these complex stories.

This feature is available today in US English on mobile devices with more locations and languages supported in the coming months.

