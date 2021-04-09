The OnePlus Nord LE is a literal 1-device limited edition

OnePlus has decided that concept phones are not enough and made the OnePlus Nord LE, which is a special limited-edition-device run of one, and it plans on giving it away.

This is literally the OnePlus Nord with a new finish. So that means Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 8/12GB of RAM and either 128/256GB of onboard storage, 4,115mAh battery plus that 6.4-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel. We don’t actually know what configuration that the OnePlus Nord LE will come in, but we’d wager it will be the top specification model given the fact this is a giveaway device.

A post from Andy Liu — the product manager for OnePlus Nord — over on the official OnePlus Forums explained how the device came to fruition. Basically, the LE stands for “Literally Only One Edition,” which makes this a must for collectors. Where it differs is with its color and finish as the OnePlus Nord LE features a gradient that smoothly transitions from orange to green.

The OnePlus Nord LE is exactly the same phone as OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble, Gray Onyx, and Gray Ash – it has the same 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display, cameras, Warp Charge 30T, the list goes on. Where it differs however is with its color and finish – the OnePlus Nord LE features a gradient that smoothly transitions from orange to green. Oh, and the device also has a smooth finish, as opposed to the glossy finish you’ll find on the OnePlus Nord in Blue Marble or Gray Onyx.

You can get a brief glimpse of this finish in the dedicated Instagram post shared to announce the device, which also contains all of the details on how you can win the OnePlus Nord LE for yourself:

You do need to be over 18 years old to enter the competition, while there are some other terms and conditions of entry that you might want to have a read through before attempting to enter.

