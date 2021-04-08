After only launching last week, early adopters are already experiencing some overheating issues with the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Despite a bit of a lukewarm critical reception, the OnePlus 9 Pro is a good smartphone that might be the springboard for future releases. It’s not without issue though, as overheating issues are starting to rear their head when using the camera or, in some cases, just general usage of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Having briefly experienced this while shooting our OnePlus 9 Pro review, I personally put this down to leaving the phone in direct sunlight for a little while, but it turns out that this overheating issue is not just a one-off according to growing reports on social media:

This is the last thing you wanna see when ur out taking images. Barely took 6 images in 5 minutes and this message popped up “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high” 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/j9dXfp7mIk — Tecworkz (@tecworkz) April 3, 2021

When you’re out taking pictures — or in our experience shooting video — you may get a pop-up message that reads, “Unable to take pictures as the phone’s temperature is too high.” This isn’t exclusive to the OnePlus 9 Pro, as many smartphones will display a similar message if overheating is a possibility. However, it looks like the 9 Pro is showing this message to more and more early buyers out there.

You might get this message if you’re attempting to record long 4K UHD or 8K video in hot conditions, but like many problems, this isn’t affecting every single owner. According to Android Police, OnePlus is aware of this and will be working on a fix for this problem. Some believe that is a software-related problem on the OnePlus 9 Pro specifically with a potentially faulty OnePlus Care app detecting battery issues and therefore pushing this overheating pop-up warning.

I kind of hoped that with a mirror finish, the Morning Mist OnePlus 9 Pro might be able to deflect some sun rays and avoid overheating, but alas, let’s hope the software fix comes soon. If you’re seeing the same problem, then be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

