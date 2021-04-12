The “drop-in audio chat” app Clubhouse has become massively popular on iOS over the past couple of months, but it lacks an Android app entirely. Following an interview in late February where the app’s cofounder revealed that an Android app was the “top feature” in development for the company, a teaser for its release has hit the web.

In January, Clubhouse confirmed that it had plans to expand to Android, but work hadn’t started yet. Some new hires in the time since have shown that the cogs are moving behind the scenes, but in February’s interview, the co-founder confirmed that it’s a major priority.

Andrew Ross Sorkin, a journalist from CNBC and the New York Times hosted an interview with Bill Gates with Clubhouse cofounder Paul Davidson on the line. The interview hits on a range of topics, but early on, it comes to Gates and what phone he uses. Gates says that he uses an Android phone over an iPhone, saying:

Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me. They’re more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system. So that’s what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhone, so there’s no purity.

After that comment, Davidson chimes in to say that the Android version of its app is a “top feature,” hinting that it’s a priority for the app’s growth on a global scale just as they mentioned back in January.

Update 4/12: Following the previous hints, we’re getting another bit of news. Clubhouse developer Mopewa Ogundipe posted to Twitter a teaser that shows the Clubhouse app actively working on Android, specifically on a Google Pixel smartphone. In a further comment, Morgan Evetts estimates that the app could see a release date as soon as May 2021, next month.

Mopewa has been working on the Clubhouse Android app for around six weeks now, and it’s coming on nicely Rough release date: May https://t.co/jI63NPw2Od — Morgan Evetts (@morqon) April 11, 2021

