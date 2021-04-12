It’s really no secret at this point that OnePlus is falling short when it comes to Android updates lately. However, the OnePlus 8 sold on Verizon’s Visible network is in a much worse situation. For months, the device has been lacking any updates and has been stuck on Android 10.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro first picked up their Android 11 updates in October 2020, just a couple of months behind Google’s Pixel lineup. The Verizon-modified OnePlus 8 5G UW was delayed a fair bit, not getting its update until late January 2021.

If you’re using Verizon’s Visible MVNO, though, things are only going to get worse. Multiple users who bought the phone from Visible’s website have reported that it hasn’t received any updates, Android 11 or security, in months. The phone is still stuck on Android 10, specifically with OxygenOS 10.5. This is mirrored on the OnePlus website that confirms the device is stuck on software version 10.5.4.IN68CE that rolled out on November 2, 2020.

As of today, for users who check for updates on the Visible OnePlus 8, no updates are available. That falls well behind the standard OnePlus has set for years with monthly and/or bimonthly updates for three years.

While it’s very frustrating to see the phone going such a long time without any updates, there is some good news. Speaking to 9to5Google, OnePlus directly confirmed that the OnePlus 8 on Visible will be receiving its Android 11 update by the end of the month, specifically with the rollout slated to start on April 23.

