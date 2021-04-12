Now that Android Auto has opened up the system to developers, we’re going to see a real explosion in the number of alternate navigation apps, the latest being that of TomTom AmiGo.

Sygic might have been the first third-party navigation app for Android Auto, but the immense popularity of TomTom in certain regions means the AmiGo is right behind the frontrunner. Naturally, getting people to switch from Google Maps to another service is tough, but TomTom does have a long history with GPS-enabled Satnavs within Europe in particular.

It even includes things like a speed camera and speed limit warnings, which are provided in real time by users to help ensure that a speeding ticket doesn’t unceremoniously arrive at your door. TomTom AmiGo is now fully compatible with Android Auto head units (h/t Auto Evolution), which might be ideal if you’re not a fan of Google Maps for navigation.

Luckily, the app is completely free with zero in-app ads to speak of. TomTom has previously required a paid subscription to access the in-depth mapping data and enhanced navigation. It looks as though AmiGo does not suffer from this, which possible eliminates one roadblock if you want to try this alternative to Google Maps when next planning a road trip.

Expect to see an even wider array of apps compatible with Android Auto in the coming months as more developers jump on board. Provided your Android Auto head unit is updated and supported, you should be able to download TomTom AmiGo from the Google Play Store and start navigating right now.

