Google opens Android Auto to new navigation, parking, and charging apps

- Apr. 5th 2021 9:21 am PT

Apps & Updates
In August of last year, Google announced that it would allow more kinds of Android Auto apps on the Play Store. Developers can now publicly release new navigation, parking, and charging apps for Android Auto.

In March, Google started the process by releasing the Android for Cars App Library as part of Jetpack. Regular users could test these clients in recent months by signing up for a beta program, but that’s no longer required as the new Android Auto applications can now be published to production. Requirements include:

This change addresses one of the most common requests from Android Auto users for more and new app categories. Google has historically closely managed what apps are available on the platform to ensure user safety on the road. For example, all media apps share the exact same template, while navigation was restricted to Google Maps or Waze. 

Our goal with the library is to enable you to easily bring your app to 500+ models of Android Auto-compatible vehicles while meeting our app quality guidelines. The library abstracts away the complexities of screen form factors and input modes so you can focus on what makes your app shine.

Early examples above (clockwise from upper left) include T map, Chargepoint, Sygic, PlugShare, AmiGO, 2GIS, A Better Route Planner, and Flitsmeister.

More about Android Auto:

Android Auto is an extension of the Android platform which is highly optimized for use in a moving vehicle. The system is designed to cut down on the number of interactions you'll have with your smartphone so you can keep your eyes on the road.

