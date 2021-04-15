ZTE isn’t a big name in the US smartphone market, but the company is bringing its big gun to the country this year. The new ZTE Axon 30 Ultra brings top-tier specs with the Snapdragon 888, a high refresh-rate display, super-fast charging, and more.

While pricing or a release date have yet to be confirmed, ZTE is detailing everything its latest flagship brings to the table. The Axon 30 Ultra tops the company’s Axon 30 Pro, which has a Snapdragon 888, 6GB of RAM, a 120Hz display, and 5G connectivity by bringing even higher-end specs.

The Axon 30 Ultra delivers a Snapdragon 888 that’s paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage with microSD support, and features a killer display too. While the resolution is only 1080p, ZTE is using a 6.67-inch OLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. Further, the spec sheet includes an under-display fingerprint sensor, Android 11, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and, yes, a charging brick is included. There’s no wireless charging, and the under-display camera that made headlines for the Axon 20 is gone as well.

In the camera department, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra offers three 64MP sensors. One is an f/1.6 standard shooter with OIS, another is an f/1.9 with a slightly zoomed-in lens, and the final is an ultrawide. There’s also a fourth camera, an 8MP sensor with a periscope lens for 5x optical zoom.

ZTE will be bringing the Axon 30 Ultra to the United States at some point in May, but specifics on that have yet to be released. The phone will be launching Monday in China from CNY 4,700, around $720 USD.

