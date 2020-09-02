After teases, ZTE has officially launched the Axon 20 5G with the first commercially available under-display selfie camera tech.

While Oppo first showed us a few concept devices with under-display camera technology, ZTE has beaten their rivals to the punch with the Axon 20 5G. It’s a reasonably solid mid-range smartphone without that new tech packed inside too.

Measuring in at 6.92-inches, the Axon 20 5G includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6 or 8GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of microSD expandable storage, and a 4,220mAh battery with 30W charging support. That’s eerily similar to that of the OnePlus Nord released just last month.

Of course, the unique selling point here is the under-display selfie camera. While ZTE is happy to tout the tech in the Axon 20 5G, we’re not actually sure how it works in the “real world.” Press renders show a seamless, bezel-free FHD+ OLED display but we’re yet to see any tangible evidence of the selfie camera in action.

The “standard” cameras at the rear come in a quad-camera array that consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Now the hidden in-display camera is rated at 32-megapixels. We’re really intrigued as to how clear and clean selfies will look when taken with ZTE Axon 20 5G.











Another notable inclusion is that of an in-display fingerprint sensor too, giving you almost no outer physical hardware that can fail. Just pray that the display doesn’t conk out at any point otherwise you’ll be stuck. Pricing is set to start at RMB2,198 with the device available in purple, black, grey, and rose gold.

