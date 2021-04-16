With the world slowly starting to reopen as control over the COVID-19 pandemic begins to come to fruition, Google Arts & Culture is launching a new video series called “Perspectives” that sees celebrities sharing their hidden secrets in their favorite cities.

The new series was announced as a way to explore “the hidden sites of a city or learning about fascinating places, people, and stories” that otherwise go unnoticed even by the most ardent of globe-trotting travellers. It also provides a portal to locations you may never have even contemplated, all from the comfort of your home.

What makes the Google Arts & Culture Perspectives series all the more engaging is the “homebrew” nature of each video. We’ve all spent time on Zoom calls with friends, family, and colleagues and so these walkthroughs have felt much more real in a way that a high-end campaign would ordinarily feel stale. In that sense, it feels more authentic than the Art Zoom promo:

In the newest episodes of the Google Arts & Culture video series “Perspectives,” tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams, award winning songwriter, actor and producer actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, South African music artists Busiswa and Muzi, and Olympic Mexican soccer star Daniela Espinosa invite you to go on a one of a kind virtual journey.

The 10-video series can be viewed directly on YouTube, or you can head to the dedicated Perspective launch page on the Google Arts & Culture blog here. As a way to glean a little more information about a place you thought you knew, this is a nice little initiative that we hope expands more.

