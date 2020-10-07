Google’s experiments with AR are continuing with the Arts & Culture app, which is now letting you apply an “Art Filter” to become classic artwork using the power of augmented reality.

A brand new update to the Google Arts & Culture app has introduced a brand new self-portrait option that works in a similar manner to Snapchat’s own AR filters for effects that turn you into some of the most recognizable artworks in history. Unlike the “Art Transfer” feature that has been available previously, you don’t need to stick to static images this time around.

You’re not just limited to using face filters either, there are even options to try on historically accurate attire such as a Faience collar necklace — a favorite of Pharaohs and Kings of Egypt. Holding the shutter button will even record a short video if you want to share with apps like Snapchat or anywhere else for that matter.

Thanks to our partners who make their amazing collections available online, we were able to create five educational and fun 3D-modelled augmented reality filters based on iconic paintings, objects and accessories from all over the world. Snap a video or image of yourself to become Van Gogh or Frida Kahlo’s self-portraits, or the famous Girl with a Pearl Earring. You can also step deep into history with a traditional Samurai helmet or a remarkable Ancient Egyptian necklace.

You can check out Art Filter in action below:

To try any of the Art Filter options out for yourself, you’ll need the free Google Arts & Culture app for Android or iOS. After launching, tap the rainbow camera icon at the bottom of the homepage.

We are looking forward to seeing what creations you make with Art Filter and what you will learn about these artifacts. Share your favorite photos and videos using the hashtag #ArtFilter.

More on Google Arts & Culture:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: