OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 is now rolling out for the entire OnePlus 7 and 7T series with the overdue March 2021 security patch and a substantial number of tweaks in tow.

Most of the tweaks added with OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 provide hotfixes for problems that were present in the stable OxygenOS 11.0 update — that began rolling out a few weeks ago. The updates for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro and 7T/7T Pro were announced in a series of official OnePlus Forum posts, but the changelogs are almost identical for each device.

We are starting to push the 11.0.0.2 hotfix build that replaces the previous release. This incremental rollout fixes some unforeseen bugs found in the original Android 11 release and updates the security patch.

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03 Updated GMS package to 2021.01 Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



Now the fact that the OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 update brings a month-old March 2021 security patch is frustrating, especially as we’re now well on the way toward May. However, given how poor the Android 11 update process has been for OnePlus 7 and 7T series has been, it’s better than it has been for a while.

