The OnePlus 7 series saw speedy updates when it first launched, but the series has taken quite some time to get the latest Android 11 upgrade. The T-Mobile-sold versions of the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro were left even further behind, but now they’re finally joining the Android 11 party.

To quickly recap, Android 11 started rolling out to Google Pixel smartphones in September 2020, relatively quickly followed by the OnePlus 8 series in October. The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro, however, were left in the dark for when the update would arrive. That finally happened in late March starting with 7T and then expanding to the older 7-series a week later.

Now, changelogs posted to T-Mobile’s support site over the past week or so confirm the good news. After months of waiting and another delay, T-Mobile versions of the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition have gotten their Android 11 updates. The 7 Pro was ironically first in line with the update rolling out on April 9, quickly followed by the 7T Pro. Today, April 14, the update expanded to the regular 7T.

All three updates are based on Oxygen OS 11.0.1.1, and T-Mobile specifically calls out that the 7T comes with the two-month-old February 2021 security patch. The others are likely in the same boat. If you’re using one of these devices on T-Mobile, you can dive into the Settings to check if the OTA is available.

