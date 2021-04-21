It appears as though the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 and Beta 9 updates are now rolling out for the OnePlus 8T and 8 series respectively.

We say “appears” as there has been no official confirmation from OnePlus as yet, but users over on the OnePlus Forums have managed to grab the update for the 8T, 8, and 8 Pro (via XDA). It’s quite a sizeable patch but as with the recent stable update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the most notable new addition is still that of the April 2021 security patch.

It’s great to see the latest security patch, but OnePlus should be prioritizing the stable update path rather than the Open Beta for all three devices in our opinion. That aside, there are a number of other changes in OxygenOS Open Beta 3 and 9 that will hopefully resolve some lingering problems that owners have complained about in recent months.

Screenshot pop-ups should be fixed, along with plenty of tweaks for the Always-on display feature. The rest of the changes are just a general selection of niggling problems that you might face when running beta software. You can check out the full changelog for all three devices below:

System Fixed the issue that some app’s fonts are displayed abnormally after setting customized fonts Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar cannot be pulled down Fixed the small probability issue where the status bar does not display app icons Fixed the issue that the missed calls are not displayed in the notification bar Fixed the small probability issue that the expanded screenshot may stop working Fixed the small probability issue where recording audio with headphones may not work as expected Updated Android security patch to 202104

Camera Fixed the small probability issue that the previewed photos are flickering under the photo mode

Calculator Fixed the abnormal display with the calculator under the split-screen

Ambient Display Fixed the issue that the contextual information of AOD is not updated timely Fixed the issue that the ambient display is switched to Canvas after the device owner is changed Fixed the issue with AOD that the time is displayed abnormally when the system language is Hebrew

OnePlus Games Newly added the Data Monitor feature, you can find it in the Game Toolbox and monitor the FPS/CPU/GPU changes in real-time

Gallery Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures







If you are already enrolled on the beta, you should see both OTA files rolling out over the coming days. We’d wager that OnePlus will follow the tried-and-tested staged rollout process, but some commenters on the original threads are suggesting you can grab both OxygenOS Open Beta 3 and 9 .zip files from Oxygen Updater if you are happy to sideload.

