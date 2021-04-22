Alphabet Scoop 119: Android 12 DP3, Pixel 5a 5G chip, and Fitbit Luxe

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss the newest changes in the recent Android 12 preview, the new Fitbit Luxe, and the review of the OnePlus Watch.
Hosts
Links
- Google rolling out Android 12 Developer Preview 3 for Pixel phones
- Here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 3 [Gallery]
- Android 12 Developer Preview 3 hands-on: Top new features [Video]
- Google Pixel 5a 5G set to run on same Snapdragon 765 as Pixel 5
- Fitbit Luxe announced as premium $150 fitness tracker with color display
- Review: OnePlus Watch doesn’t just settle, it demands you do too
