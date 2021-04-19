Following leaks last week, Fitbit today officially announced its new Luxe fitness tracker. Made of stainless steel, it costs $149.95 and has a new color display with availability set for spring.

The Fitbit Luxe is made of stainless steel using metal injection molding for a jewelry-like design that “lightly sits on your wrist with a single surface feel.” It measures 1.43″ x .69″ and is .4″ thick with a “quick-release band attach” mechanism that reflects how the company is selling several “bracelet-like accessories.”

Three colors are available, starting with a black band and staid Graphite stainless steel. Soft Gold (Lunar White band) and Platinum (Orchid) feature a “high polish, mirror finish.”

There’s a standard heart rate sensor but no standalone GPS tracking, with a paired phone required. It tracks SpO2 (Oxygen Saturation) and is water resistant up to 50 meters.

The Luxe is Fitbit’s first fitness tracker with a color AMOLED display that’s touted as being 2x brighter than Inspire 2 or Charge 4 with an ambient light sensor. Battery life lasts up to five days.

Pre-orders for the Fitbit Luxe open today from $149.95 with availability set for later this spring.

Updating…

