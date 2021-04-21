Here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 3 [Gallery]

- Apr. 21st 2021 10:34 am PT

The next version of Android remains focussed on developers until the first beta launches next month. With that in mind, we’re diving into today’s release of Android 12 DP3 to find all the new features.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 12 DP3’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.)

Google is planning eight releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 12 DP1 on your compatible Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5 be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 12 Developer Preview 1 and DP2.

Rounded ‘bubbly’ corners now used for volume, key UI elements

Android 12 UI

Screenshot Markup adds fonts for text tool

Pixel Launcher ‘At A Glance’ widget subtly bolder

Return of Eclipse live wallpaper for Pixel 4a

New partitioned app shortcuts and homescreen long-press menu

Settings menu redesign live with revamped scrolling/bounce animation

