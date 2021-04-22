Google is today marking the sixth anniversary of its MVNO carrier with a new plan that brings the number of total offerings up to three. “Simply Unlimited” is joining Google Fi’s “Flexible” and the just-renamed “Unlimited Plus” plans.

Fi launched in 2015 as an invitation-only “Project” for the Nexus 6 and expanded availability a year later. Every Pixel phone to date has supported Fi with Google in 2018 adding support for most Android devices and the iPhone.

At the beginning, Google only offered one Fi plan where you pay $20 for unlimited calling/texting and $10 for every gigabyte of data, which can be used for hotspot tethering and is available internationally. (Flexible remains available and is today adding free calls to Mexico and Canada from the US.) In early 2018, Google introduced “Bill Protection” as an $80 unlimited offering. A year later, Google launched a proper “Unlimited” plan for $70 per month.

For its third plan, Google Fi’s “Simply Unlimited” just provides unlimited data (22GB high-speed before being capped), talk, and text. International data benefits are limited to the US, Canada, and Mexico, while tethering is not offered on this plan. It starts at $60/month for a single user and goes down to $30 for every line when there are three or more members.

That price includes unlimited calls and texts in the U.S., plus unlimited data and texting in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, “Unlimited Plus” — besides the new name — is unchanged from before and is differentiated by international calls to 50+ destinations and data in over 200 destinations “at no extra cost.” You also get 100GB of Google One storage.

To mark Fi’s birthday, Google is offering an extra $100 off select phones, while using the code SAVE100 will provide a $100 bill credit for those bringing their own device.

More about Google Fi:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: