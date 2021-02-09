Google’s MVNO has offered a virtual private network since the service had “project” in its name. As part of Safer Internet Day, the Google Fi VPN will soon be available for iPhone subscribers.

With the Fi VPN, you’re able to stream, browse and download on an encrypted, private connection — meaning that websites can’t use your IP address to track your location and you’re shielded against hackers, even while you’re using unsecure networks.

In November of 2018, Fi gained an “enhanced network” option that enables a VPN and automatically switches to mobile data when Wi-Fi connectivity is poor. A year later that ability to encrypt your phone’s traffic, along with spam warnings and Wi-Fi calling, came to non-Pixel devices.

The Android VPN has technically been in beta for the past two years and Google is now moving it out of preview. It will feature performance improvements that make possible a “faster, stronger connection.” Google says the tool already secures over 226 TB of data every day.

As part of this, the Fi companion app is getting a new privacy and security “hub” to enable the stable feature:

The hub makes it easy for you to learn more about privacy and security features on Fi, and manage them with just one tap. This includes the Fi VPN and other tools that protect your personal information and put you in control of who can reach you.

Meanwhile, Google is bringing the Fi VPN to iPhone in a big step toward feature parity on both mobile operating systems. It will officially start rolling out to iOS users this spring. It comes as Google One also announced that an iPhone VPN is coming.

Google Fi has two plans, with “Flexible” seeing members pay $20 for unlimited calling/texting and $10 per GB of data. Meanwhile, “Unlimited” — up to 22 GB before throttling — is $70 per month, and includes storage and international calling perks.

