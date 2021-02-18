Google Fi adds new Motorola phones, running introductory ‘Unlimited’ plan promo

- Feb. 18th 2021 2:53 pm PT

Motorola offers the most affordable phones on Google’s MVNO with a trio of devices launching this week. Google Fi is also introducing a promo where new Unlimited plan customers can get 50% off their first three months of service. 

The Moto G Play (2021) is normally $169, but it’s currently discounted to $99, which you’ll get back as Fi bill credit. That’s also the case for the $199 Moto G Power (2021) and $279 Motorola One 5G Ace.

  • Moto G Play (2021): 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 460 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, dual-rear camera setup (13 MP + 2 MP), 5000 mAh battery 
  • Moto G Power (2021): 6.6-inch display, Snapdragon 662 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, quad-rear camera setup (48 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), 5,000 mAh battery
  • Motorola One 5G Ace: 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 750G with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, tri-rear camera setup (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), 5000 mAh battery

Meanwhile, new Google Fi customers can sign up for the Unlimited Plan, or join an existing one, and get 50% off their bill for the first three months as part of a promo. Compared to Flexible ($10/GB), you get up to 22GB of full high-speed data, free international calling, and 100GB of Google One membership. Pricing will go back up to $45-70 after the introductory period:

  • A new Fi customer is defined as a person who has never previously opened a Fi account.  
    • Former Fi customers who have cancelled or paused service are not eligible.
    • Fi to Fi number transfers are not eligible for the promotion.

