In addition to company-wide initiatives and deals, Google is marking Earth Day by letting businesses in Maps and Search specify what recycling is available on site.

Listings in Google Maps and Search today display a slew of “attributes” from outdoor seating to Wi-Fi and, more recently, COVID-19 safety protocols. Verified Business Profiles of dedicated locations and other places that offer bins can now specify the “Recycling” options they support. Sorting is an important part of the process.

This includes clothing, electronics, batteries, household hazardous waste, light bulbs, plastic foam, glass bottles, and plastic foam. Visitors will also be prompted to answer questions to aid crowdsourcing.

If you recycle materials at a local business, you can also suggest an edit to their Business Profile to help let others know.

Business owners can start specifying their recycling options for Maps and Search in Google My Business today.

This follows a bigger update last month when Google Maps announced eco-friendly routing options. Navigation later this year (starting in the US) will default to the route with the lowest carbon footprint. If the ETA varies, users will be shown the CO2 impact to decide. The app is also soon providing a “comprehensive” view of all available transportation modes (car, transit, bike) while adding low emission zone alerts.

