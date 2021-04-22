[Update: Ends today] Google Store discounts new Nest Thermostat to $99 for Earth Day

- Apr. 22nd 2021 8:01 am PT

Back in October, Made by Google released one more product for 2020. The already-affordable new Nest Thermostat is now being discounted at the Google Store, and other retailers like Amazon, to $99 for an even more attractive price.

Update: As has been advertised at the top of the Google Store for the past few weeks, the Nest Thermostat discount ends today.

Original 4/8: This $30 discount from $129.99 starts today and runs until Earth Day, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. This is designed to be most people’s first smart thermostat and is very simple with a mirror display that shows temperature, heating/cooling mode, and other important information in color. Instead of a spinning dial, there is a touch strip on the right side. It fully integrates with the Google Home app for mobile control. 

A Soli low-power radar is available under the surface to light up the screen when users approach and for Home & Away Routines. The Nest Thermostat is available in Snow, Charcoal, Sand, and Fog. There’s an optional $14.99 trim kit that can be used to cover up the surrounding wall. As we noted in our review:

My final verdict on the 2020 Nest Thermostat is that it’s basically a no-brainer. It has a slick design that works well and cuts costs in the right areas. At $129, it’s a great value that can pay itself off very quickly with the money you’ll save on heating and cooling. Unless you absolutely need the learning features of Google’s $249 option, I can see no reason to tell you to go for that model. 

Today’s discount, which many power utility companies further subsidize with rebates, makes the Nest Thermostat even more of a no-brainer. 

Meanwhile, the Google Store today is also discounting a Nest Mini and C by GE Smart Bulb 2-pack Starter Kit bundle from $73.99 to $58.99. Stadia Premier Edition with a Controller and Chromecast Ultra is back to $69.99 until April 22.

About the Author