Version 2.35 of the Google Home app is rolling out on Android and iOS with some user-facing tweaks. The Home companion client today also reveals the backside of a new Google Nest device, which could be a next-generation Hello doorbell.

The most significant tweak today sees Google elevate “Accessibility” options for Smart Displays and Assistant speakers. In the main settings list, it appears as a new menu under “Device features.” These toggles were previously split between the Display and Audio pages, but are now conveniently consolidated.

A small tweak sees Google now use an updated Material Theme settings gear icon throughout the Home app, while the “Wifi setup experience now includes a troubleshooting tool to help if you have issues setting up your network.” This follows the last release this month adding real-time usage and network history for Google Home and Nest Wifi.





Meanwhile, Google Home 2.35 — on both Android and iOS (h/t Steve Moser) — includes a lone image asset showing the “rear” of an unidentified device. Oblong in shape, there’s a USB-C port at the top with two screws underneath. A raised lip runs along this device’s perimeter, while there’s an unidentified silver circle at the bottom. The rear is dark gray, but the front/side piece is white.

Based on the shape of this single image, we could be looking at the back of a new Nest Hello. That said, there’s nothing concrete in the app today suggesting that this is indeed a video doorbell. The device appears narrower than the 2018 model, while the diagnostic micro-USB connector has been replaced and modernized.

Google told us in January that it’s planning a line of new cameras for 2021 as the Cam IQ Indoor and Outdoor go out of stock. On Monday, a mystery device with rechargeable battery that fits a security camera passed through the FCC providing further credence that Google is getting ready to launch new products.

