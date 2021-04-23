YouTube is now making it even easier to change your channel name without needing to make any sort of alterations to your associated Google account.

The old method of changing your channel name was long-winded and required you to alter the name and profile image of your associated Google account. This not only changes your YouTube profile, it actively alters your Gmail identity.

Now though, you can head to the YouTube Creator Studio backend management area and make changes to your channel name without ever needing to touch your Gmail or Google account (h/t The Verge). This has always been a frustrating process, so to see YouTube take on board criticism and actively streamline the process is great to see.

You can also swap out your profile picture too, which will mean that you can update channel branding with ease from now on. That said, if you have a verified YouTube channel, any changes you make to your name will result in the removal of your verification. You’ll need to reapply to get the checkmark badge back on your channel.

Considering just how standalone YouTube feels to the “traditional” Google platforms such as Search, Gmail, Docs, and more, this is a great move to streamline channel changes and alterations. To change your channel name on mobile, you can tap Your channel > Edit name > Save. Changing the profile icon is the same. Tap Your channel > Profile icon.





From desktop you can change your YouTube channel name within the Creator Studio > Customization > Basic Info. From here you can make all adjustments required. The option should now be live on both mobile and desktop if you are itching to make channel name alterations.

More on YouTube:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: