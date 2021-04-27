As HDR standards have taken over, HDR10+ is the next big step in tech. This week, Chromecast with Google TV has been officially certified for HDR10+ support alongside some other devices and apps.

The Chromecast with Google TV and Roku Express+ have both been certified for HDR10+ this week, reports FlatPanelsHD and WhatHiFi. The latest expansion of the standard also comes as Paramount+, the new home of content previously found on CBS All Access and more, has announced it will start streaming some of its shows in HDR10+ including its original The Stand.

HDR10+ hasn’t been widely adopted at this point, but it will work on select apps on Chromecast with Google TV. Paramount+ seems to be one of those apps, and Amazon Prime Video has been streaming some of its original shows such as The Grand Tour and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in HDR10+, but it’s unclear what other ones do or if Prime Video supports HDR10+ on Chromecast.

In a statement, Google’s Matt Frost said that the company was “pleased” to support HDR10+ and sees the support as a “key enabler” going forward.

Google is pleased to join the growing number of companies adopting HDR10+ and working with the HDR+ Technologies LLC. We envision HDR10+ being a key enabler for Chromecast with Google TV plus other platforms going forth and we look forward to helping our various partners across the industry achieve a great HDR experience.

Notably, Google has previously invested in HDR10+ through Play Movies. That service is built directly into Google TV on the new Chromecast. We’ve reached out to Google for comment on what apps support HDR10+ on Chromecast.

