Google Play Movies has become a fairly good destination for buying digital movies and TV over the years and, apparently, it’s going to be adding support for HDR10+ sometime in 2020.

According to Android Central, Google is planning to update the app with support for the enhanced standard sometime in the next several months. HDR10+ is a royalty-free standard which allows for dynamic metadata that can continuously tweak the display settings to offer the best color possible. This boils down to deeper blacks and brighter colors which can vary to suit a specific scene.

Competing services have also been adding HDR10+ support since the standard debuted, with Amazon Prime Video being a notable option. Some Android smartphones have also delivered HDR10+ compliant displays including Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10/+ as well as the OnePlus 7 Pro.

For those devices and other compatible displays (TVs, etc), Google Play Movies & TV will soon support the HDR10+ standard with specific types of content. Obviously, a lot is still unknown at the moment, but given the widespread availability of HDR10 on Play Movies, you can probably expect plenty of recent films to support the newer version.

