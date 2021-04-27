The expansion of contactless service has sped up during the era of COVID-19, and some hotels will soon provide a new solution powered by Google. Guest services in hotels may soon be handled by a Google Nest Hub in your room.

Guest Supply and Volara announced this week a partnership with Google that brings “Google for Hotels” to the United States. The program is designed to allow hotel owners to use Google Assistant devices to create a “contactless guest experience.”

Google announced hotel-centric features for the Nest Hub in August of last year, but this new partnership has the potential to expand adoption in big ways.

This all runs through the Google Nest Hub smart display, which, as a part of the program, would be installed in each hotel room. Guests would then be able to use “Hey Google” commands to not only set alarms, but speak with the front desk, request items for their room, or get recommendations as they would from a concierge. As a bonus, this also brings Bluetooth to rooms. Notably, too, this is using the first generation Nest Hub instead of the just-released revision.

Notably, too, this is using the first generation Nest Hub instead of the just-released revision.

