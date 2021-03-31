Besides the Photo frame background feature on Smart Displays, you can use Google Assistant to see other uploaded pictures in your collection. In addition to viewing, Nest Hub users will soon be able to share multiple photos in bulk via voice command.

In a video today, the company showed off a “Hey Google, share my photos with [x]” command that when initiated from the Photo frame clock face will take you to a grid view. Recent images that were just displayed in the slideshow appear and can be manually selected. A “Share” button finalizes the Google Photos process.

At the moment, you can already share single photo by tapping the screen or voice command. There’s no way to send bulk images yet, and this upcoming feature is particularly suited when you come across pictures in the automatic carousel.

You can quickly share your favorite photos with friends and family from your display just by using your voice. While your photo album is being displayed, you can choose to share a photo with a simple, “Hey Google, share my photos with John.” It’s that easy!

This “direct photo sharing” improvement for Nest Hub is “coming soon.” Meanwhile, Google today again highlighted the Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV, hands-free control for televisions, and Guest Mode. The Google-themed watch face was shown off again, even though it was not part of the three announced at the start of this month.

