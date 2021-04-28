As we get closer to I/O 2021, Google today posted the schedule of sessions and other events for its three-day developer conference next month.

Update: Google has pulled the I/O 2021 “Program” following an inadvertent site update.

It starts with the Consumer Keynote hosted by CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. PT. Google will likely show off the rumored redesign of Android 12 and make other major product announcements, like those related to Assistant. This two-hour keynote will be followed by another one for developers on how to leverage and build for new technology.

Tune in to find out about how we’re furthering our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.

Sessions start afterwards, though the full I/O 2021 schedule will likely not be available until after the keynotes as Google works to keep some topics secret. The topics and product areas that will be covered include:

Accessibility, Ads, Android, Augmented Reality, Chrome OS, Cloud, Design, Firebase, Flutter, Gaming, Google Assistant, Google Play, Growth, iOS, IoT/Smart Home, Location/Maps, ML/AI, Mobile, Open Source, Payments, Search, and Web

The first “what’s new” will be from the Android team on Tuesday afternoon. It will be followed by Google Play and web platform. It starts back up on Wednesday with: Machine Learning, Google Assistant, Material Design, Chrome OS, Flutter, Android Accessibility, Firebase, Google Pay, ARCore, and smart home.

