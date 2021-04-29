9to5Google Daily 650: April update rolls out for Chromecast with Google TV, Fossil resumes H-MR2 update for Wear OS, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- April Chromecast with Google TV update brings Advanced Video Controls & Wi-Fi, Bluetooth fixes
- Fossil resumes Wear OS H-MR2 update with pair of Gen 5 watch downloads
- Google posts I/O 2021 schedule, starting with Sundar Pichai keynote on May 18 at 10 a.m.
- Chromecast with Google TV picks up HDR10+ certification
- Google Clock ticks past 1 billion Play Store downloads
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.