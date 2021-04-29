Google is rolling out a rather sizable April update to the Chromecast with Google TV that brings several fixes and a handful of new features.

Version QTS1.210311.005 (still Android 10) includes the April security patch, which is a jump from December 2020 released two months ago. New “Advanced Video Controls” settings — under Display & sound — provide granular control over HDR and color formats, while resolution/refresh rate is elevated from the Advanced menu. Meanwhile, there’s now a preference to have HDMI-CEC just turn on/off your television.

Bug fixes include HDMI hotplug improvements that help the Chromecast with Google TV detect the best display settings available. For the vast majority of owners that don’t use an Ethernet adapter, there are Wi-Fi enhancements for 5GHz and Mesh networks. Lastly, Google says there should be less Bluetooth Audio stuttering in “some” apps for those that pair headphones.

This April update follows the last release in February that improved 4K support and Dolby Audio for Atmos and Digital Plus passthrough content, while also decreasing the likelihood that users encounter the Android recovery screen.

To download, click your profile avatar in the top-right corner > Settings > System > About > System update. There’s also an accompanying Voice Remote update (24.5 -> 24.7). The full list of changes in the 166MB April Chromecast with Google TV update is below:

Advanced Video Controls setting for granular HDR formats, resolution/refresh rate, and color formats

HDMI hotplug improvements helping your Chromecast detect the best TV Settings available

Wi-Fi Improvements for 5Ghz and Mesh networks

Bluetooth Audio stuttering improvements in some Apps

HDMI-CEC can now be configured to turn on/off only the TV in settings

Security update: Android security patch level to April 2021

