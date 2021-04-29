OxygenOS Open Beta 5 has now dropped for the OnePlus Nord with last year’s affordable 5G-capable device gaining a number of camera-related tweaks and bug fixes.

The update still lacks the recent April 2021 security patch, but as we have mentioned comes with some much needed camera tweaks including preview issues when recording 1080p 60FPS video on the rear camera setup and some notable frame drop issues when recording video at multiple resolutions. Another notable in the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update is a fix for photo previews in Nightscape mode when using a tripod.

This latest update for the OnePlus Nord was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums but, as you likely already know, is only available to those enrolled in the Open Beta path already. It’s not clear if any of these fixes will arrive in an upcoming stable update, but it would be a crime if they didn’t. You can check out the full changelog below:

System Fixed general bugs

Network Improved the ability of detecting wireless network Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

File Manager Fixed abnormal display issue with the screen while copying files to OTG

Camera Fixed the issue that the preview may display abnormally in Nightscape Tripod mode Fixed the issue that the Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact Fixed the frame drops issue with the videos taken by the Camera Fixed the issue that the preview abnormally display 0.6x ultra-wide in 1080P 60FPS



You should be able to pull the update if you are already enrolled on the Open Beta or try sideloading using Oxygen Updater if you’re not patient enough to wait for an OTA notification.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: