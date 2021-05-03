Google Pay support is much more common and familiar on mobile than the web, but adoption is increasingly growing. To further that, a new and “improved” Google Pay button is working to increase click-through rates.

Today, the “Buy with G Pay” button on checkout pages is pretty straightforward, but Google has a new iteration. “G Pay” appears on the left, and is followed by the payment network (Visa, Mastercard, etc.) and the last four digits of your most recently used card.

The button initially uses generic place holders but loads your details after a second. This will appear if a user has previously “configured an eligible payment method in their Google Account at the time of purchase.”

The display of the card’s type and last four digits reminds the user that they already saved a payment card to their Google Account, which makes them more likely to opt for the quick and easy checkout process that Google Pay provides.

Google has seen the updated button make a user “30% more likely to use it and increases conversions by 3.6%.” Developers have several adoption routes, while a customization and preview tool is available here:

If you use the createButton API with default button options, your Google Pay button is automatically updated to include the user’s card network and last four digits.

If you customized the createButton API and set buttonType to plain or short, set it to buy to make your Google Pay button display the user’s card information.

If you haven’t integrated with the createButton API yet, consider doing so now so that the user knows that their payment details are a click away.

