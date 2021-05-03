Following Black History Month, International Women’s Day, and most recently Earth Day, Google has added a trio of new Pixel wallpapers for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

As always, the growing “Curated Culture” collection is accessed by long-pressing on the Pixel Launcher and selecting “Styles & wallpapers.” These three Pixel wallpapers for AAPI Heritage Month were created by Jiaqi Wang.

It’s available on the Pixel 3 and newer devices. Like the previous additions, they are not particularly optimized for the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, or 5’s front-facing hole-punch camera on the top-left corner.

Let’s Go to the Top: Lanterns fly with our best wishes and hope for change. We must help each other up to see it together!

Lanterns fly with our best wishes and hope for change. We must help each other up to see it together! Fairytale Stories: Growing up, Grandma told bedtime stories of our culture’s magic animals, beautiful and powerful like us.

Growing up, Grandma told bedtime stories of our culture’s magic animals, beautiful and powerful like us. Phases of the Moon: We celebrate the moon’s phases in many Asian cultures. Together we embrace its light, even in darkness.

This collection is now up to 12 backgrounds following the initial February introduction, March additions, and April continuation. It stands to reason that Made by Google will be releasing three every month for the foreseeable future. Owners of other devices can set the high-resolution images above.

