Following Black History Month and International Women’s Day, Google is introducing a handful of new Earth Day-themed Pixel wallpapers this week.
They’re accessible by long-pressing anywhere on the Pixel Launcher and selecting “Styles & wallpapers.” Housed in “Curated Culture,” these three new Earth Day Pixel wallpapers were drawn by Jeremyville. The style anthropomorphizes fish, land creatures, and even trees, showing them having a fun celebration.
Like before, it’s available on the Pixel 3 and newer devices. It’s not particularly optimized for the Pixel 5, 4a 5G, or 4a’s front-facing hole-punch camera.
This collection is now up to nine wallpapers following the initial February introduction and March additions, though the latest three are not yet available as of Monday morning. Earth Day is not officially until Thursday, April 22, while all other phone owners can set the images (1080×1080 quality via Twitter) below.
