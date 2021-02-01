Pixel owners picked up two new background sets with the last Feature Drop in December. Coinciding with the start of Black History Month, Google today rolled out a new “Curated Culture” wallpaper collection for Pixel devices.

To access, long press anywhere on the Pixel Launcher and select “Styles & wallpapers.” After “Come Alive” and “Living Universe,” you’ll find the new set by Melissa Koby:

On the Hill: Finding joy and beauty despite trials.

Give Flowers: A tribute to our ancestors’ dreams and brighter days.

Many One People: Celebrating different paths and walks of life.

These three illustrations all feature a yellow sun in the background. They are regular images in that they do not accommodate or acknowledge the Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, and 5’s front-facing hole-punch camera. (Made by Google over the weekend advertised that “For Fun” collection, and gave a small behind-the-scenes into the creation process.)

This is similar to when Google introduced a “Pride” collection last year, but Curated Culture looks to be exclusive to Pixel devices and not the Wallpapers app. On the Pixel 5, there are currently two sets of Live Wallpapers and 13 stills:

Rolled out via server-side update, the Curated Culture wallpapers are not tied to today’s February security patch for Google Pixel. It joins YouTube having a new “BHM”logo for Black History Month.

