At the end of March, we exclusively reported about Google’s next wireless earbuds, and the first image leaked a week later. Google today announced the “Pixel Buds A-Series” on Twitter, though the reveal was entirely an accident.

The tweet from @Android was deleted after being live for approximately 10 minutes and likely the result of accidental scheduling.

That social media post said the wireless headphones “have arrived” and advertised the recently redesigned Fast Pair experience. There is, however, no accompanying Made by Google announcement or Google Store retail listing.

They are officially referred to as the “Pixel Buds A-Series” in both the social media post and the attached image. The pair shown is predominantly white from the circular touch-sensitive dome to a light gray underside and stabilizer arc. That secondary color is also used for the inside of the pebble-shaped charging case, replacing the black color used today on the 2nd-generation headphones. A Google marketing email has already revealed a forest green hue.

While we now know the name of Google’s next headphones, not much else was gained today. There is only a vague reference to “quality sound,” and it’s not clear how they differ from the $179 pair available today. The “A” branding implies something affordable like the Pixel 3a and 4a.

We previously saw evidence that the swipe volume gesture might be removed, and it’s likely that other cost-cutting removals were made.

At this point, an official unveil is probably imminent with I/O 2021 serving as a possible announcement opportunity.

