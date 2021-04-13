Over the past few months, we’ve spotted a Fast Pair redesign when setting up Bluetooth devices on Android. After becoming widely available last month, Google made the revamp official today.

This “new Fast Pair experience” when setting up accessories for the first time starts with a giant animation of the Bluetooth device in question. The sheet names the product and states how it will be linked with your Google Account.

A blue “Connect” button below initiates the one-tap process, with Google today emphasizing how you can Fast Pair with “100+ headphones models” from partners like JBL and Sony. Accessory makers presumably have to supply that animation to Google for use in Fast Pair.

The previous design, which dates back to the original Pixel Buds, was just a pop-up notification that appeared at the top of your screen. Compared to the Fast Pair redesign, which takes inspiration from iOS, the old look was more likely to be dismissed by Android users as just another alert.

It was first spotted for the 2nd-gen Pixel Buds in December and appeared to widely launch last month as part of a Google Play services update. We noted that it worked with headphones from Bose and OnePlus, as well as Fitbit smartwatches. Google today makes no mention of the latter integration, which would also be ideal for the Wear OS set-up process.

The new Fast Pair experience on #Android is here. With an updated, easier-to-use layout, see how it makes connecting Bluetooth devices to 100+ devices from partners like @JBLaudio and @SonyElectronics more simple and convenient all with a single tap. pic.twitter.com/cWuMMcATrP — Android (@Android) April 13, 2021

