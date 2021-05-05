9to5Google Daily 653: Google inadvertently leaks Pixel Buds A-Series, Nest Hub running Fuchsia shows up, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Google announces ‘Pixel Buds A-Series’ in accidental unveil
- Google Nest Hub shows up at Bluetooth SIG running ‘Fuchsia 1.0’
- Epic Games apparently offered Fortnite for Stadia in exchange for free access to Play Store
- Here’s what our readers think of the Android 12 UI redesign
