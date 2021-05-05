Samsung’s Summer event is coming together nicely with rumors and reports pinning the debuts of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and a new Z Flip, possibly new smartwatches, and also a new set of earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 2 are on the horizon, and, if the latest report works out, they’ll be available in at least four colors.

GalaxyClub reports that Galaxy Buds 2 will carry the model number SM-R177 and, at least at first, will ship in four different color variants. The typical white and black are included in those, but beyond that, purple and green options will apparently be available. Specifically, the green option will match what’s being offered on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, a dark-ish shade that we might have gotten a look at earlier this week.

This doesn’t really come as much of a surprise, though. Samsung typically releases its earbuds in colorways that match its signature color for that generation. The original Galaxy Buds, for example, copied the vibrant yellow from the Galaxy S10e. Galaxy Buds+ also copied “Cloud Blue” from the Galaxy S20 series as well as the “Aura Red” and “Aura Blue” colorways that were available in select regions. Galaxy Buds Live similarly shipped in “Mystic Bronze” and Buds Pro, finally, came in purple. Adopting green to match new foldables and purple to match the Galaxy S21 series in absence of a Note only makes perfect sense.

There’s still a whole lot we don’t know about Galaxy Buds 2 outside of the colors, though. We don’t know how Samsung has tweaked the design, how much they’ll cost, and exactly when they’ll launch. All will likely be revealed in time, though.

