Pre-orders for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series go live in less than an hour and there’s a lot to be excited with the company’s latest set of devices. I’ve got Best Buy’s Galaxy S20 pre-order page ready and waiting, and it’s got me wondering what colors our readers are planning to pick up.

As I pondered which Galaxy S20 to get the past day or two I came to realize that most of Samsung’s colors this year are just really boring. The Galaxy S20 Ultra only comes in black and gray with the smaller S20 and S20+ adding light shades of pink and blue to the mix.

Back at Unpacked, none of these colors really spoke to me, but one color Samsung never actually highlighted was “Aura Blue.” This deeper shade of blue is exclusive to Best Buy — a move that makes sense given how close the shade is to the retailer’s logo. Also, the color is only available on the Galaxy S20+. You won’t be able to get it, sadly, on the smaller S20 or the S20 Ultra. I point out this color specifically because, from what I’ve seen, it seems like a lot of people didn’t even know this one existed!

Personally, the “Aura Blue” Galaxy S20+ is the model I’ll be picking up later tonight and reviewing when it arrives in the mail. I think it’s definitely the best color option Samsung is offering. But what about you? Are you locked into black/gray because of the S20 Ultra, or are you opting for the blue or pink options? Vote in the poll below and drop a comment too!

