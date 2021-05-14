Google Pay is a useful way to pay in stores without a physical card and to exchange funds between friends, but after being revamped in late 2020, it can do more. You can earn a lot of cashback and rewards with the new Google Pay app — here are which promos are available now and how to use them.

What is Google Pay?

Google Pay serves three purposes. First, it’s the core of how NFC payments are handled on Android smartphones around the world. That in-store payment option lets you pay only with your smartphone instead of pulling out your wallet. Neat!

Second, Google Pay handles all of your payment options that are linked to your Google account. This includes credit and debit cards, linked payment methods such as PayPal, and even bank accounts that you can use to pay for subscriptions with Google and third-party apps and sites through Google Pay.

Finally, Google Pay is also an app similar to Venmo and Cash App by Square, which allows users to send payments to their peers and receive funds as well. Beyond that, the app allows its users to track their spending habits by linking a bank account. It’ll show where you’re spending your money and give you tips too. The app can even find specific purchases based on useful search terms. Used to its full potential, it’s a very powerful app. Google has a breakdown of everything on YouTube.

Google Pay Rewards: What’s currently available?

Beyond those core functions, though, are a collection of rewards, referrals, and cashback offers that can let Google Pay earn money for you.

Google Pay Referral Rewards

You can generally earn a few bucks from referring a new user to Google Pay. Referrals give you and the new user $5 to spend within the app, but notably, this has a cap. Once you’ve referred a certain number of people, the credit is no longer available.

On occasion, this bonus is boosted to up to $15 per person referred, but the same cap applies.

How can I get cashback in Google Pay?

Cashback is perhaps the easiest way to earn essentially free money when using Google Pay. Powered by Rakuten, these cashback options are available through many different online and brick-and-mortar retailers. These cashback offers are redeemed by going into the Google Pay app on the left-most “Explore” tab. As you scroll down the page, you’ll see various cashback offers, which specify their retailer, where they can be redeemed, and how much cashback you’ll get in the form of Google Pay credits.

To redeem a credit, just tap the “+” icon off to the right to activate the offer. You’ll also need to link an eligible card to Google Pay to take advantage of these various offers. Once one is active, all you need to do is complete the purchase to reap the rewards. Almost any card linked to your Google Pay can be used for cashback offers.

During the week of May 10th, 2021, some of the best cashback offers in Google Pay include:

Burger King — $10 cashback split between two friends on $10+ purchase

— $10 cashback split between two friends on $10+ purchase Lyft — 30% cashback on any Lyft ride

— 30% cashback on any Lyft ride Lululemon — $20 cashback on any purchase over $100

— $20 cashback on any purchase over $100 Warby Parker — 20% cashback online or in-store on $50+

— 20% cashback online or in-store on $50+ H&M — 2% cashback in-store or online (separate offers)

Where do I get Google Pay?

Google Pay is available completely free of charge, and primarily, it’s designed to be used on your smartphone. You can download the app on Android and iOS, the Android version supporting NFC payments on compatible smartphones too. You’ll only be able to use Google Pay on one device at a time, though.

