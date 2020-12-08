New Google Pay rewards are powered by Rakuten

The new Google Pay comes with some pros and cons, but one big benefit is the addition of rewards. The automatic rewards are great, but at launch, some users were wary of how they worked. Now, we know that Google Pay rewards are powered by Rakuten.

Odds are you’ve heard of Rakuten at some point, and you might even have the company’s popular Cash Back extension installed on your browser. It’s a handy and free way to get a few bucks back on your purchases.

All you have to do to get rewards on Google Pay is link your card to the app, then “claim” those rewards before purchasing at specific retailers (both online and in-store). After the purchase has been completed and the charge shows on your card, Google Pay gives you the credit back.

Google Pay users can now earn Cash Back on card-linked offers for both online and in-store purchases at leading retail and dining locations thanks to a new collaboration with Rakuten In Store Network. Starting in November, consumers paying with Google Pay began to receive Cash Back rewards from participating retailers and restaurants. The partnership between Google Pay and Rakuten In Store Network makes card-linked offers available through the Android and iOS Google Pay apps, allowing consumers to earn Cash Back at retailers like H&M, Gap and Adidas. Consumers can activate Google offers within the Google Pay app by simply adding the offers they want to a specific card stored in Google Pay. Once selected, they can earn Cash Back rewards when checking out with Google Pay or their physical credit card.

