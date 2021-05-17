Google teases that a ‘brand new Wear version’ will be announced at I/O 2021

- May. 17th 2021 11:45 am PT

Google I/O 2021
With less than 24 hours until I/O 2021, Google is teasing a “brand new Wear version.” It comes amid a flurry of developments in recent weeks from Gboard to rumors about Samsung’s next wearables.

To advertise I/O Adventure, Google this morning detailed what experience each product will have in the virtual world. The description for the “Android & Google Play” space is as follows:

Come explore the latest beta for Android 12, Jetpack Compose updates, a brand new Wear version, and so much more! We’ve got new blog posts, videos, and codelabs galore!

Besides providing additional confirmation that Android 12 Beta 1 will launch — as scheduled — at I/O, Google makes reference to a “brand new Wear version.” 

brand new Wear version

It’s unclear what that will exactly mean as Wear OS updates today are split between new OS releases, Play services, and component updates through the Play Store. Meanwhile, the extent of changes — visual, functional, or underlying — are unclear.

We are already expecting a platform update (presumably H-MR3) to open Tiles to third-party developers, with an I/O session detailing that process. Meanwhile, Google last fall teased Android 11 for Wear OS (from 9 Pie) and this week would be a prime opportunity for more details on that rollout. 

Wear OS on Twitter also invited people to tune into the main keynote tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. The company has been making use of “it’s time” and other derivatives to tease Wear at the developer conference.

