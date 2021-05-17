Last year saw a return to the affordable market for OnePlus with… mixed results. Now, we’re getting the first details of the company’s 2021 plans. This year, the “OnePlus Nord N1 5G” is apparently coming to market.

Max J reports on Voice that the next budget Android phone coming from OnePlus will be called the “Nord N1 5G.” Unfortunately, no other details were provided about the device.

Update 5/17: Max Jambor now claims that, instead of being called the N1 5G, the new OnePlus mid-range device will be called the “OnePlus Nord CE 5G.”

Over the course of last year, OnePlus launched a mid-range Nord as well as the more affordable N100 and N10 5G. Prices on these phones ranged between £179 and £399. As far as the “Nord N1 5G” goes, it’ll be a direct successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, not a successor to the regular Nord as the name somewhat implies. The OnePlus Nord N10 5G launched late in 2020, which probably means we’ll be waiting at least a few months to see this model debut.

As a reminder, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G offered up a pretty decent experience on a hardware front, with a speedy 90Hz display and pretty decent performance as well. The cameras were a bit disappointing but capable enough for the price point. The biggest issue was the complete lack of software support with OnePlus launching the phone with an outdated version of Android and only committing to a single update. Hopefully, OnePlus will come to its senses and fix that on a second-generation.

